Soy Vay® Hoisin Garlic Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
Soy Vay Marinade & Sauce, Hoisin Garlic, is bursting with distinct Asian flavor accents. It is made with high quality ingredients and infused with garlic to give it a sweet and salty delicious tangy, garlicky flavor. This versatile marinade and sauce is Kosher and preservative free. Use it as a marinade for meats or a dipping sauce for a variety of appetizers. It also makes a delicious sauce for all sorts of meats and vegetables. Ideal for use in restaurants, cafeterias and other food service facilities. Whether you are grilling, baking, broiling or stir frying, with Soy Vay, the meal ideas are endless and the taste is great.
- Add Hoisin Garlic Marinade & Sauce to your favorite homemade meal for an easy weeknight dinner with four delicious flavors - sweet and salty, tangy and garlicky
- Classic exotic hoisin and garlic flavor collide to create this original Chinese marinade that's great for grilling, baking or broiling chicken and steak
- Made with quality ingredients, this condiment has no preservatives or high fructose corn syrup, just mouth watering savory and sweet flavors you won't be able to resist
- Perfect with veggie stir fry, tofu, meat, poultry, fish or noodles - use as marinade, drizzle on top or even use as a dipping sauce
- Kosher certified and ready for your next get together, this marinade and sauce combo is everything you've been searching for to add instant flavor to any meal
Hoisin Sauce ( Sugar , Water , Soybeans , Salt , Modified Corn Starch , Wheat Flour , Caramel Color , Sesame Oil , Acetic Acid , Spices ) , Sugar , Soy Sauce ( Water , Wheat , Soybeans , Salt ) , Expeller Pressed Vegetable Oil ( Soybean and/or Canola ) , Dried Garlic .
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
