Soy Vay® Hoisin Garlic Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
Soy Vay® Hoisin Garlic Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
Soy Vay® Hoisin Garlic Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
Soy Vay® Hoisin Garlic Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
Soy Vay® Hoisin Garlic Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce

22 ozUPC: 0008817722769
Product Details

Soy Vay Marinade & Sauce, Hoisin Garlic, is bursting with distinct Asian flavor accents. It is made with high quality ingredients and infused with garlic to give it a sweet and salty delicious tangy, garlicky flavor. This versatile marinade and sauce is Kosher and preservative free. Use it as a marinade for meats or a dipping sauce for a variety of appetizers. It also makes a delicious sauce for all sorts of meats and vegetables. Ideal for use in restaurants, cafeterias and other food service facilities. Whether you are grilling, baking, broiling or stir frying, with Soy Vay, the meal ideas are endless and the taste is great.

  • Add Hoisin Garlic Marinade & Sauce to your favorite homemade meal for an easy weeknight dinner with four delicious flavors - sweet and salty, tangy and garlicky
  • Classic exotic hoisin and garlic flavor collide to create this original Chinese marinade that's great for grilling, baking or broiling chicken and steak
  • Made with quality ingredients, this condiment has no preservatives or high fructose corn syrup, just mouth watering savory and sweet flavors you won't be able to resist
  • Perfect with veggie stir fry, tofu, meat, poultry, fish or noodles - use as marinade, drizzle on top or even use as a dipping sauce
  • Kosher certified and ready for your next get together, this marinade and sauce combo is everything you've been searching for to add instant flavor to any meal

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hoisin Sauce ( Sugar , Water , Soybeans , Salt , Modified Corn Starch , Wheat Flour , Caramel Color , Sesame Oil , Acetic Acid , Spices ) , Sugar , Soy Sauce ( Water , Wheat , Soybeans , Salt ) , Expeller Pressed Vegetable Oil ( Soybean and/or Canola ) , Dried Garlic .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible