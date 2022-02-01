Spectracide fire ant shield yard protection granules starts to kill in minutes. Use outdoors on lawns and as a band treatment around house foundations. Use the convenient shaker bottle to apply outdoors on fire ant mounds and ant nests or use as a broadcast treatment in your lawn to control ants.

. OneShot Fire Ant Killer. Capacity 1.5 lbs. Active Ingredient Indoxacarb 0.016. Pest Type Fire Ants. Ready to Use. For Outdoor use. Safe for Edibles. Safe for Pets. Granules form. One Shot Just apply once to control fire ants for 3 months. Use directly on fire ant mounds or as a broadcast treatment in your lawn. Apply in early spring or summer1.5 lbs