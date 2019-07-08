Hover to Zoom
Spectrum Culinary Organic Hot Chili Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil
12.7 fl ozUPC: 0002250605210
Spectrum® OrganicCayenne PepperOlive Oil is a hot addition to your kitchen. Spectrum uses theirhigh quality Spectrum® Extra Virgin Olive Oil and cold infuse with cayenne pepperto this spicy blend. Ideal for your light sautés, dips, and sauces. Drizzle it over slow-cooked chili for a spicy kick or add a touch to butternut squash soup for some warmth.
- Up to 325° Medium Heat
- A Non-Hydrogenated Fat Food
- Partners In Cooking
- Cold Infused
- For Light Sautés, Drizzles & Sauces
- Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
First Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Organic Olive Oil, Organic Cayenne Pepper Extract
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
