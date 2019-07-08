Spectrum® OrganicCayenne PepperOlive Oil is a hot addition to your kitchen. Spectrum uses theirhigh quality Spectrum® Extra Virgin Olive Oil and cold infuse with cayenne pepperto this spicy blend. Ideal for your light sautés, dips, and sauces. Drizzle it over slow-cooked chili for a spicy kick or add a touch to butternut squash soup for some warmth.

Up to 325° Medium Heat

A Non-Hydrogenated Fat Food

Partners In Cooking

Cold Infused

For Light Sautés, Drizzles & Sauces

Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

USDA Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified

Kosher