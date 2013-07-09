Spectrum® Refined Almond Oil, providing monounsaturated fat, is expeller-pressed oil with a pure, clean flavor. It is perfect for stir-frying or sautéing; as a complement to your favorite vinaigrette drizzled over crisp salad greens; or in baked goodies like brownies. A gentle, moisturizing oil for smoothing skin or for use in massage.

Expeller Pressed

Refined

High Heat Up To 460°F

Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified