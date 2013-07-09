Hover to Zoom
Spectrum Culinary Refined High Heat Almond Oil
8 fl ozUPC: 0002250613005
Product Details
Spectrum® Refined Almond Oil, providing monounsaturated fat, is expeller-pressed oil with a pure, clean flavor. It is perfect for stir-frying or sautéing; as a complement to your favorite vinaigrette drizzled over crisp salad greens; or in baked goodies like brownies. A gentle, moisturizing oil for smoothing skin or for use in massage.
- Expeller Pressed
- Refined
- High Heat Up To 460°F
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Expeller Pressed Refined Almond Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
