Spice Islands Everything Bagel Seasoning
3.1 ozUPC: 0001732418349
Perfect Everything blend for every thing. Add to eggs, fish, avocados, dips, and more.
Kosher
Serving size0.25tsp (1 g)
Calories0
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Salt, Poppy Seed, Dried Garlic Sesame Seed, Dried Onion.
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
