The outer peel of the orange, commonly referred to as orange zest, holds the highest amount of essential oils. To get the best flavor, and avoid bitter undertones, we only use the thin outer layer of tree-ripened oranges for our Spice Islands orange peel. Sweeter and less tart than lemon peel, orange peel brings a bright, citrus flavor to everything from desserts to main dishes. Use it whenever recipes call for orange zest, substituting equal amounts of dried orange peel to fresh.