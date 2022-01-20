Spice Islands Rosemary Garlic Blend Perspective: front
Spice Islands Rosemary Garlic Blend

2 ozUPC: 0001732400337
Product Details

We combine rosemary’s warm, piney flavor with aromatic garlic, grown under the warm sun, for a memorable blend of texture and flavor. To perfect our Spice Islands rosemary garlic, we add a blend of onions, lemon peel, red pepper, and other spices to give it depth as well as complexity. Try it as a rub for lamb roasts or to flavor butter for steamed new potatoes.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
63.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rosemary and Other Spices , Dried Garlic , Sea Salt , Dried Onion , Sweet Red Pepper , Dried Lemon Peel , Paprika ( as Color ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

