Spice Islands Rosemary Garlic Blend
Product Details
We combine rosemary’s warm, piney flavor with aromatic garlic, grown under the warm sun, for a memorable blend of texture and flavor. To perfect our Spice Islands rosemary garlic, we add a blend of onions, lemon peel, red pepper, and other spices to give it depth as well as complexity. Try it as a rub for lamb roasts or to flavor butter for steamed new potatoes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rosemary and Other Spices , Dried Garlic , Sea Salt , Dried Onion , Sweet Red Pepper , Dried Lemon Peel , Paprika ( as Color ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More