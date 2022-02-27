Spice Islands Smoky Mesquite Seasoning Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Spice Islands Smoky Mesquite Seasoning

3.2 ozUPC: 0001732400341
Purchase Options

Product Details

There are few flavors that are more associated with barbecue than mesquite. Our Spice Islands smoky mesquite seasoning makes it easy to add that classic barbecue flavor to any dish without hours of slow cooking your meats and vegetables. Just push in or pull out the convenient grinder cap to easily adjust the grind from a table-ready fine to a more coarse setting for cooking.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sea Salt, Sugar, Spices, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Chili Pepper, Red Pepper, Maltodextrin, Natural Smoke Flavors, Extractives of Paprika (as Color)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More