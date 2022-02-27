Spice Islands Smoky Mesquite Seasoning
There are few flavors that are more associated with barbecue than mesquite. Our Spice Islands smoky mesquite seasoning makes it easy to add that classic barbecue flavor to any dish without hours of slow cooking your meats and vegetables. Just push in or pull out the convenient grinder cap to easily adjust the grind from a table-ready fine to a more coarse setting for cooking.
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Sugar, Spices, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Chili Pepper, Red Pepper, Maltodextrin, Natural Smoke Flavors, Extractives of Paprika (as Color)
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
