Spice Islands Caraway Seeds are carefully harvested and sorted so only the largest, most flavorful seeds are selected. Caraway deed is delicious with cabbage, potatoes, hearty German meat dishes, rye bread, and cheese spreads. Lightly toast caraway seeds and sprinkle over potato salad. Mix toasted caraway seeds with grated edam, fontina or havarti cheese,and mayonnaise for a simple hors d'oeuvre or sandwich spread.

