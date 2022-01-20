Warm and aromatic with hints of clove, nutmeg has long been a favorite of bakers. Its distinctive flavor can enhance a variety of sweet or savory dishes. Once originally discovered in the fabled Spice Islands, we continue to bring you this premium-quality Whole Nutmeg. Finely grate Nutmeg to add distinctive flavor to such pairings as creamy spinach, tomato, and squash soups, and rice or bread puddings. Add a dusting of grated Whole Nutmeg to cream sauces, vegetable dishes, and desserts.