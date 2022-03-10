Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tsp (5 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 15

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Sodium 130mg 5.42%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.33% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 2g

Protein 0g

Vitamin C 18mg 30%