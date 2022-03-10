Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Spice World Squeeze Ginger
10 ozUPC: 0007096900440
Purchase Options
Product Details
Squeeze Ginger is perfect for salad dressings, marinades, sushi, stir fry & wok cooking, veggies, seafood, chicken, & other meats.
- Squeeze ginger
- Premium ground
- Made with fresh ginger
- Gluten-Free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium130mg5.42%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ginger, Fructose, Vinegar, Salt, Glycerin, Ascorbic Acid To Promote Color Retention, Xanthan Gum, Preserved With Sodium Benzoate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More