In the latest adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Manuniverse, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in thefootsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel's New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, peter parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

