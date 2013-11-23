Ingredients

Defatted Soy , Onion , Orange Crystals , Nutritional Yeast , Garlic , Celery , Dill , Horseradish , Lemon Peel , Mustard , Orange Peel , Parsley , White Pepper , Turmeric , Green and Red Bell Peppers , Rosehips , Summer Savory , Mushroom , Safflower , Coriander , Fenugreek , Basil , Marjoram , Oregano , Thyme , Tarragon , Cumin , Ginger , Cayenne Pepper , Cloves , Spinach , Rosemary , Cinnamon , Paprika , and Tomato .

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

