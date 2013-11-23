Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning Salt Free Perspective: front
Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning Salt Free

9 ozUPC: 0007582020777
Product Details

  • All Purpose
  • Salt Free
  • New Label - Same Great Salt Free SPIKE!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
283.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Defatted Soy , Onion , Orange Crystals , Nutritional Yeast , Garlic , Celery , Dill , Horseradish , Lemon Peel , Mustard , Orange Peel , Parsley , White Pepper , Turmeric , Green and Red Bell Peppers , Rosehips , Summer Savory , Mushroom , Safflower , Coriander , Fenugreek , Basil , Marjoram , Oregano , Thyme , Tarragon , Cumin , Ginger , Cayenne Pepper , Cloves , Spinach , Rosemary , Cinnamon , Paprika , and Tomato .

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives.

