Ingredients

Salt Crystals ( Earth and Sea ) , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Soy Granules , Mellow Toasted Onion , Nutritional Yeast , Garlic , Orange Powder , Dill , Kelp , Horseradish , Mustard Flour , Orange and Lemon Peel , Celery Granules and Powder , Sweet Green and Red Bell Peppers , Parsley Flakes , Celery Root Powder , White Pepper , Turmeric , Rosehips , Summer Savory , Onion Powder , Parsley Powder , Mushroom Powder , Coriander , Fenugreek , Basil , Cayenne Pepper , Spinach Powder , Cloves , Cumin , Ginger , Marjoram , Oregano , Thyme , Tarragon , Cinnamon , Safflower , Paprika , Tomato , Rosemary , Celery Seed Ground .

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible