Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning Perspective: front
Spike Gourmet Natural Seasoning

14 ozUPC: 0007582020616
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
567.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt Crystals ( Earth and Sea ) , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Soy Granules , Mellow Toasted Onion , Nutritional Yeast , Garlic , Orange Powder , Dill , Kelp , Horseradish , Mustard Flour , Orange and Lemon Peel , Celery Granules and Powder , Sweet Green and Red Bell Peppers , Parsley Flakes , Celery Root Powder , White Pepper , Turmeric , Rosehips , Summer Savory , Onion Powder , Parsley Powder , Mushroom Powder , Coriander , Fenugreek , Basil , Cayenne Pepper , Spinach Powder , Cloves , Cumin , Ginger , Marjoram , Oregano , Thyme , Tarragon , Cinnamon , Safflower , Paprika , Tomato , Rosemary , Celery Seed Ground .

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives.

