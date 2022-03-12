Spike Salt Free Magic Seasoning Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Spike Salt Free Magic Seasoning

1.9 ozUPC: 0007582000007
Purchase Options

Product Details

Same delicious formula as originial Spike®, but 100% salt-free.

  • Salt Free
  • Gourmet Natural Seasoning

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories1
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Defatted Soy, Onion, Orange Crystals, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic, Celery, Dill, Horseradish, Lemon Peel, Mustard, Orange Peel, Parsley, White Pepper, Turmeric, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Rosehips, Summer Savory, Mushroom, Safflower, Coriander, Fenugreek, Basil, Marjoram, Oregano, Thyme, Tarragon, Cumin, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Cloves, Spinach, Rosemary, Cinnamon, Paprika and Tomato

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More