Spike Salt Free Magic Seasoning
Product Details
Same delicious formula as originial Spike®, but 100% salt-free.
- Salt Free
- Gourmet Natural Seasoning
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Defatted Soy, Onion, Orange Crystals, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic, Celery, Dill, Horseradish, Lemon Peel, Mustard, Orange Peel, Parsley, White Pepper, Turmeric, Green and Red Bell Peppers, Rosehips, Summer Savory, Mushroom, Safflower, Coriander, Fenugreek, Basil, Marjoram, Oregano, Thyme, Tarragon, Cumin, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Cloves, Spinach, Rosemary, Cinnamon, Paprika and Tomato
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More