Splash Blast™ Acai Grape Flavored Water Beverage
6 bottles / 16.9 fl ozUPC: 0006827434225
Product Details
Contains zero-calorie sweeteners, so you get all the enjoyment but none of the calories A smart alternative to sugared beverages
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (500 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water, Less Than 0.5% of Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Polyphosphate, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Sulfate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More