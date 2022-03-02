Splash Blast Lemon Flavored Water Beverage
Product Details
Break free from boring with Splash Blast, a delicious range of fun, fruit-flavored water beverages for people who don’t want to settle for boring. It is time to enjoy bold flavor options now with electrolytes, like Splash Blast Lemon! Savor the lemon flavors and awaken your taste buds with a satisfying sip of fruity refreshment, whenever you want to quench your thirst. And because it has zero calories & zero sugar, it’s a guilt free refreshment option, making it the smart alternative to sugary or high-calorie drinks. So, say hello to deliciously fruity, guilt-free flavor. Grab a pack of your new favorite flavored water beverage and break free from boring with Splash Blast Lemon flavor. Your body and taste buds will thank you. Available in a range of sizes to help with flavorful hydration throughout the day.
- 16.9 fl oz/.5 L Splash Blast flavored water beverage is perfectly sized, in a convenient and recyclable plastic bottle, to help with everyday hydration
- LET LOOSE YOUR LEMON: Mixed with refreshing lemon flavors to quench your thirst
- Break Free from Boring: Available in a range of bold flavor options – Acai Grape, Lemon, Orange, Wild Berry, Pineapple Mango, Watermelon, and Raspberry
- Guilt-Free Fun: Same great taste, now with electrolytes and zero calories, zero sugar – all of the fun, with all of the flavor!
- The Smart Alternative to Sugary Drinks – a fun and refreshing choice
- All The Fun You Can Handle: Grab and go to your groove with 8 fl oz, 16.9 fl oz, and 20 fl oz sizes, packed with fruity flavor for anytime refreshment
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water, Less Than 0.5% of Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Polyphosphate, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Sulfate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More