Spot Bam-bones Bacon Flavor Dog Chew Toy Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Spot Bam-bones Bacon Flavor Dog Chew Toy Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Spot Bam-bones Bacon Flavor Dog Chew Toy Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Spot Bam-bones Bacon Flavor Dog Chew Toy

5.75 inUPC: 0007723454317
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Bam-bones are made tough with the strength of natural, sustainable and renewable bamboo fiber to create a long-lasting, durable chew toy. The real wood texture and yummy flavors satisfy your dog's natural chewing instinct.

  • Occupies to discourage destructive chewing
  • Helps clean teeth and exercise jaw muscles
  • Real wood texture
  • Flavored with non-animal ingredients
  • Veterinarian recommended

Shipping & Return Information