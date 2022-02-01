Hover to Zoom
Spot Bam-bones Bacon Flavor Dog Chew Toy
5.75 inUPC: 0007723454317
Product Details
Bam-bones are made tough with the strength of natural, sustainable and renewable bamboo fiber to create a long-lasting, durable chew toy. The real wood texture and yummy flavors satisfy your dog's natural chewing instinct.
- Occupies to discourage destructive chewing
- Helps clean teeth and exercise jaw muscles
- Real wood texture
- Flavored with non-animal ingredients
- Veterinarian recommended