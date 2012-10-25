Spot Shot® Instant Carpet Stain Remover is so good that people talk about it! It is easy to use, just spray and blot. No scrubbing or vacuuming required. Spot Shot removes old and new stains and both oil-based and water-based stains. Our proprietary formula liquefies tough stain particles, allowing them to be lifted out of carpeting without rubbing, scrubbing or vacuuming.

Instantly removes the toughest carpet stains without scrubbing

Safely cleans and deodorizes carpets and prevents stains from reappearing

No rubbing, scrubbing or vacuuming needed after spraying the affected area

Works on pet stains, greasy foods, motor oil, red wine, blood, grape juice, shoe polish, cola, mud, coffee, permanent marker, and lipstick stains