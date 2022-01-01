Sprecher™ Maple Root Beer Craft Soda
Product Details
Our Sprecher Maple Root Beer is made with pure Wisconsin maple syrup and real vanilla. The award-winning hand crafted Sprecher Maple Root Beer utilizes the same, rigorous methodologies as the brewing of our award-winning craft beers. Fire brewing caramelizes the sugars inside the heated kettle releasing flavors from our high-quality ingredients that cannot be duplicated.
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Hand crafted
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Raw WI Honey, Natural & Artificial flavors, Sodium Benzoate (as a preservative), Phosphoric Acid, Quillaia/Yucca extract, Sodium Chloride, Natural Carmel Color, and Vanilla.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More