Sprecher™ Maple Root Beer Craft Soda

4 bottles / 16 fl ozUPC: 0004524300057
Our Sprecher Maple Root Beer is made with pure Wisconsin maple syrup and real vanilla. The award-winning hand crafted Sprecher Maple Root Beer utilizes the same, rigorous methodologies as the brewing of our award-winning craft beers. Fire brewing caramelizes the sugars inside the heated kettle releasing flavors from our high-quality ingredients that cannot be duplicated.

  • Gluten free
  • Kosher
  • Hand crafted

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bottle
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate65g24%
Sugar51g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Raw WI Honey, Natural & Artificial flavors, Sodium Benzoate (as a preservative), Phosphoric Acid, Quillaia/Yucca extract, Sodium Chloride, Natural Carmel Color, and Vanilla.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
