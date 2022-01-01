Sprecher™ Root Beer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sprecher™ Root Beer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sprecher™ Root Beer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Sprecher™ Root Beer Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Sprecher™ Root Beer

4 Bottles/16 Fl OzUPC: 0004524300040
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our Sprecher™ Root Beer is made with Pure Wisconsin Honey and Real Vanilla. The award-winning hand crafted Sprecher™ Root Beer utilizes the same, rigorous methodologies as the brewing of our award-winning craft beers. The result is the best tasting, indulgent line-up of mouth-watering flavors in the country. Fire Brewing caramelizes the sugars inside the heated kettle releasing flavors from our high-quality ingredients that cannot be duplicated

  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Hand Crafted

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8oz (236.5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium45mg1.88%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Sugar26g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup, Malto-dextrin, Wi Raw Honey, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Phosphoric Acid, Quillaia/Yucca Extract, Sodium Chloride, Caramel Color, and Vanilla

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More