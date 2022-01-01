Sprecher™ Root Beer
Product Details
Our Sprecher™ Root Beer is made with Pure Wisconsin Honey and Real Vanilla. The award-winning hand crafted Sprecher™ Root Beer utilizes the same, rigorous methodologies as the brewing of our award-winning craft beers. The result is the best tasting, indulgent line-up of mouth-watering flavors in the country. Fire Brewing caramelizes the sugars inside the heated kettle releasing flavors from our high-quality ingredients that cannot be duplicated
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Hand Crafted
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup, Malto-dextrin, Wi Raw Honey, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Phosphoric Acid, Quillaia/Yucca Extract, Sodium Chloride, Caramel Color, and Vanilla
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More