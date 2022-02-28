Sprout Organic Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates Stage 3 Baby Food
Product Details
Sprout Stage 3 Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates organic baby food is PLANT-POWERED! Made with organic chickpeas, this plant-based, vegan-friendly puree is a delicious protein alternative to meat and dairy-based products.4oz CLEAR pouches so you can see what you are feeding your baby. Stage 3 baby food is ideal for babies aged 8 months and up.
This hearty meal is:
- USDA Certified Organic & Non-GMO
- Made with 3g Plant Powered Protein and 3g Fiber
- Plant-Based
- Vegan, Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Kosher
- Contains No Added Sugars
- Contains No Concentrates, Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives
- Mess Free & perfect for on-the-go mealtimes and snacks
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Butternut Squash, Cooked Organic Chickpeas (Water, Organic Chickpeas), Cooked Organic Quinoa (Water, Organic Quinoa), Organic Dates, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Ginger.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More