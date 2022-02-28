Sprout Organic Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates Stage 3 Baby Food Perspective: front
Sprout Organic Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates Stage 3 Baby Food Perspective: back
Sprout Organic Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates Stage 3 Baby Food

4 ozUPC: 0081851201320
Product Details

Sprout Stage 3 Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates organic baby food is PLANT-POWERED! Made with organic chickpeas, this plant-based, vegan-friendly puree is a delicious protein alternative to meat and dairy-based products.4oz CLEAR pouches so you can see what you are feeding your baby. Stage 3 baby food is ideal for babies aged 8 months and up.

This hearty meal is:

  • USDA Certified Organic & Non-GMO
  • Made with 3g Plant Powered Protein and 3g Fiber
  • Plant-Based
  • Vegan, Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Kosher
  • Contains No Added Sugars
  • Contains No Concentrates, Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives
  • Mess Free & perfect for on-the-go mealtimes and snacks

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g13.33%
Saturated Fat0.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate17g17.89%
Dietary Fiber3g
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium46mg20%
Iron1mg10%
Potassium160mg25%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Butternut Squash, Cooked Organic Chickpeas (Water, Organic Chickpeas), Cooked Organic Quinoa (Water, Organic Quinoa), Organic Dates, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Ginger.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
