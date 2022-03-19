Introduce plant-based protein into your baby’s diet with Sprout Stage 3 Plant Protein Variety Pack. Variety Pack includes 3 delicious dairy-free and vegan-friendly flavors: Pumpkin Apple Red Lentil with Cinnamon, Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates, and Sweet Pea Carrot Corn & White Bean. Each pouch delivers 3 grams of Protein and 3 grams of Fiber from organic vegetables and beans. Help your child learn to love their veggies with our Plant Powered, nutrient-dense recipes, made only with USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO ingredients.

