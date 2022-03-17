Satisfy your baby’s growing appetite with hearty, protein-rich meals in Sprout Stage 3 Meat Protein Variety Pack. Our variety pack includes 3 delicious flavors: Root Vegetables Apple with Beef, Creamy Vegetables with Chicken, and Garden Vegetables Brown Rice with Turkey. These hearty recipes deliver 3-4 grams of Protein from free-range chicken and turkey and pasture-raised beef, sourced from U.S. family farms and raised without antibiotics and without growth-promoting hormones. Our recipes are made only with USDA Organic and Non-GMO ingredients, so your baby gets the cleanest food possible!

Organic

Sourced from U.S. Farms

No Antibiotics

No Added Hormones

No Concentrates

Nothing Artificial

No Sugar Added