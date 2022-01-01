Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Spry® Cinnamon Mints
45 ctUPC: 0070059600095
Purchase Options
Product Details
Spry® Sugarfree Cinnamon Mints areour delicious and healthy booster to your dental health. Sweetened only with xylitol our peppermints help reduce the risk of tooth decay and improves oral health by replacing tooth-decaying sugars. Our product is also Kosher. Included is one 0.95 oz containerof Spry® Sugarfree Cinnamon Mints.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Calcium Lactate , Magnesium Stearate , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavors ( Cinnamon Oil ) , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More