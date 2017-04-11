Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Spry® Cinnamon Xylitol Gum
10 ctUPC: 0070059600064
Purchase Options
Product Details
Spry® Chewing Gum is our delicious and healthy booster to your dental health. Sweetened only with xylitol our chewing gum helps reduce the risk of tooth decay and improves oral health by replacing tooth-decaying sugars. Our product is also Kosher. Included is one 10 piece pack of Spry® Cinnamon Chewing Gum.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.9g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Calcium Carbonate , Gum Arabic , Vegetable Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More