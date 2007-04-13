Spry Coolmint Oral Rinse
Product Details
Cool, refreshing Spry Oral Rinse with all-natural Xylitol- a great-tasting natural sweetener with unique dental benefits. New and improved formula no longer contains polysorbate or sodium benzoate! It's quick and easy to use, a 30-second rinse with Spry Coolmint Oral Rinse reaches parts of the mouth that may be missed by brushing alone. Used daily, Spry Coolmint Oral Rinse helps wash away bacteria and keeps your mouth fresh and clean.
- Contains All Natural Xylitol
- Helps Reduce Cavities
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water , Xylitol , Grain Alcohol ( Ethanol ) , Cool Mint Flavor ( Blend Of : Natural Flavors ) , Vegetable Glycerin ( , from : Non-GMO , Palm Fruit ) , Calcium Glycerophosphate , Aloe Barbadensis Juice Concentrate ( Aloe Vera ) , Calendula Officinalis ( Marigold ) Flower Extract , Chamomilla Recutita Extract , Echinacea Purpurea Extract , Olea Europaea (Olive) Leaf Extract , Thymus Vulgaris ( Thyme ) Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More