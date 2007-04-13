Cool, refreshing Spry Oral Rinse with all-natural Xylitol- a great-tasting natural sweetener with unique dental benefits. New and improved formula no longer contains polysorbate or sodium benzoate! It's quick and easy to use, a 30-second rinse with Spry Coolmint Oral Rinse reaches parts of the mouth that may be missed by brushing alone. Used daily, Spry Coolmint Oral Rinse helps wash away bacteria and keeps your mouth fresh and clean.

Contains All Natural Xylitol

Helps Reduce Cavities