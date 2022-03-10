Spry Fresh Fruit Gum
Product Details
Frequent eating of foods high in sugars and starches can promote tooth decay. Clinical studies have shown that the use of xylitol on a daily basis, spread throughout the day, may reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve overall oral health. After each meal, chew Spry gum for at least 5 minutes.
- Dental Defense System
- 100% Xylitol
- Sugar Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Lemons , and , Oranges Oil ( Flavors Natural ) , Bananas , and , Pineapple ( Flavors Artificial ) , Vegetables Glycerin ( Humectant ) , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin GMO free ( Emulsifiers ) , and , Beeswax ( Glazing Agent )
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More