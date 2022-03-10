Spry Fresh Fruit Gum Perspective: front
Spry Fresh Fruit Gum Perspective: back
Spry Fresh Fruit Gum

100 CTUPC: 0070059600013
Product Details

Frequent eating of foods high in sugars and starches can promote tooth decay. Clinical studies have shown that the use of xylitol on a daily basis, spread throughout the day, may reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve overall oral health. After each meal, chew Spry gum for at least 5 minutes.

  • Dental Defense System
  • 100% Xylitol
  • Sugar Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Lemons , and , Oranges Oil ( Flavors Natural ) , Bananas , and , Pineapple ( Flavors Artificial ) , Vegetables Glycerin ( Humectant ) , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin GMO free ( Emulsifiers ) , and , Beeswax ( Glazing Agent )

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.