Spry® Natural & Sugarfree Pepperment Gems Mints are made with xylitol, natural peppermint falovoring, calcium glycerophosphate, magnesium stearate, and stearic acid. Our 40 count container has 40 sugar free servings of one piece each. Our peppermint mints are gluten-free, non GMO, and certified Kosher-Parve.