Spry Kid's Baby Banana Training Toothbrush Kit

1 CTUPC: 0070059600074
Baby Banana Training Toothbrush

  • Great for toddlers
  • Easy to grasp handle
  • Develops good oral hygiene habits early
  • Latex free, non-allergenic, BPA free, phthalate free
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Invented by a mom-dental hygienist
  • Quality 100% medical-grade silicone
  • Freezer safe
  • Safer Design
  • Soft & Flexible

Spry Dental Defense System Tooth Gel

  • Great tasting & good for teeth
  • Safe to swallow
  • Fluoride-free
  • All-natural ingredients
  • Offers the clinically proven benefits of xylitol
  • Provides tooth-strengthening calcium
  • Promotes oral and upper respiratory health
  • Protects and strengthens developing teeth
  • Dentist / Dental Hygienist recommended
  • Age 3 Months and Up