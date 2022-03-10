Hover to Zoom
Spry Kid's Baby Banana Training Toothbrush Kit
1 CTUPC: 0070059600074
Purchase Options
Product Details
Baby Banana Training Toothbrush
- Great for toddlers
- Easy to grasp handle
- Develops good oral hygiene habits early
- Latex free, non-allergenic, BPA free, phthalate free
- Dishwasher safe
- Invented by a mom-dental hygienist
- Quality 100% medical-grade silicone
- Freezer safe
- Safer Design
- Soft & Flexible
Spry Dental Defense System Tooth Gel
- Great tasting & good for teeth
- Safe to swallow
- Fluoride-free
- All-natural ingredients
- Offers the clinically proven benefits of xylitol
- Provides tooth-strengthening calcium
- Promotes oral and upper respiratory health
- Protects and strengthens developing teeth
- Dentist / Dental Hygienist recommended
- Age 3 Months and Up