Spry offers the proven benefits of xylitol. It clears gums and teeth and promotes a positive oral environment for the healthy development of emerging teeth when used as part of a complete oral hygiene program. Can be used with a Spry Pacifier or beginner toothbrush.

Training Tooth Gel with Xylitol

All-Natural

Safe to Swallow

Fluoride-Free

Age 3 Months and Up