Mountain Mint

Alcohol-Free

With Xylitol, Chamomile, Sodium Bicarbonate and Zinc

Spry Alcohol-Free Mouth Wash rinses the hard-to-reach places, ensuring your mouth is fresh and clean without the uncomfortable burn. The Fresh Breath formula naturally neutralizes bad breath and alleviates sore gums with a proven combination of sodium bicarbonate, zinc, and chamomile. Get rid of bad breath and enjoy a fresh, clean mouth with Spry Fresh Breath Mouth Wash.

Improving Oral Health

Spry Mouth Wash is paraben free. It helps eliminate the build-up of bacterial biofilm. Spry does not use any artificial sweeteners, fructose or sucrose. It is sweetened only with natural xylitol which has proven oral health benefits.