Spry® Mountain Mint Alcohol-Free Mouthwash
16 fl ozUPC: 0070059600127
Product Details
Mountain Mint
Alcohol-Free
With Xylitol, Chamomile, Sodium Bicarbonate and Zinc
Spry Alcohol-Free Mouth Wash rinses the hard-to-reach places, ensuring your mouth is fresh and clean without the uncomfortable burn. The Fresh Breath formula naturally neutralizes bad breath and alleviates sore gums with a proven combination of sodium bicarbonate, zinc, and chamomile. Get rid of bad breath and enjoy a fresh, clean mouth with Spry Fresh Breath Mouth Wash.
Improving Oral Health
Spry Mouth Wash is paraben free. It helps eliminate the build-up of bacterial biofilm. Spry does not use any artificial sweeteners, fructose or sucrose. It is sweetened only with natural xylitol which has proven oral health benefits.