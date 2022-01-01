Spry® Natural Fruit Sugar Free Gum
Spry® Sugarfree Fresh Fruit Chewing Gum is made with xylitol gum base, orange oil, lemon oil, artificial flavors, vegetable glycerin, gum arabic, soy lecithin, calcium carbonate, and carnuaba wax. Each 10 piece tray contains 10 servings of one piece of chewing gum. Each serving contains 1.7 calories.
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors ( Orange Oil , Lemon Oil ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Carbonate , and Beeswax ( Glazing Agent ) .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
