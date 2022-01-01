Spry® Natural Fruit Sugar Free Gum Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Spry® Natural Fruit Sugar Free Gum Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Spry® Natural Fruit Sugar Free Gum

10 ctUPC: 0070059600063
Purchase Options

Product Details

Spry® Sugarfree Fresh Fruit Chewing Gum is made with xylitol gum base, orange oil, lemon oil, artificial flavors, vegetable glycerin, gum arabic, soy lecithin, calcium carbonate, and carnuaba wax. Each 10 piece tray contains 10 servings of one piece of chewing gum. Each serving contains 1.7 calories.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors ( Orange Oil , Lemon Oil ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Carbonate , and Beeswax ( Glazing Agent ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More