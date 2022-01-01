Spry® Natural Green Tea Sugar Free Gum
Product Details
Spry® Sugarfree Green Tea Chewing Gum is made with xlitol gum base natural flavors calcium carbonate, gum arabic, vegetable glycerin, soy lecithin, and carnauba wax. Each 10 piece tray has 10 servings of 1 piece each. Each serving 1.7 calories. Our gum reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve overall oral heath.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Calcium Carbonate , Gum Arabic , Vegetable Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
