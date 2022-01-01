Spry® Natural Green Tea Sugar Free Gum Perspective: front
Spry® Natural Green Tea Sugar Free Gum Perspective: back
Spry® Natural Green Tea Sugar Free Gum

10 ctUPC: 0070059600065
Product Details

Spry® Sugarfree Green Tea Chewing Gum is made with xlitol gum base natural flavors calcium carbonate, gum arabic, vegetable glycerin, soy lecithin, and carnauba wax. Each 10 piece tray has 10 servings of 1 piece each. Each serving 1.7 calories. Our gum reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve overall oral heath.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.9g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Calcium Carbonate , Gum Arabic , Vegetable Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin , Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
