Hover to Zoom
Spry Natural Green Tea Xylitol Sugar Free Gum
20 pk / 10 ctUPC: 0070059610065
Purchase Options
Product Details
No time for morning tea? No problem, with Spry’s Natural Green Tea Gum! If you’re looking for something simple, fresh, and different, look no further. It might even satisfy your craving for a Matcha Latte!
- Natural Green Tea
- No Aspertame
- Sugar-Free Gum
- Xylitol Sweeteners
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Green Tea ( Natural Flavor ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Carbonate and Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More