Spry Natural Peppermint Gum
27 ctUPC: 0070059600081
Spry All Natural Peppermint Chewing Gum is our delicious and healthy booster to your dental health. Sweetened only with xylitol our chewing gum helps reduce the risk of tooth decay and improves oral health by replacing tooth-decaying sugars. Our product is also kosher.
Nutrition Facts
27.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.9g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Xylitol , Gum Base , Natural Flavors , Calcium Carbonate , Gum Arabic , Vegetable Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin , Carnauba Wax .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
