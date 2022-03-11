Hover to Zoom
Spry Natural Spearmint Xylitol Gum
20 pk / 10 ctUPC: 0070059610061
Refreshingly minty flavor awaits with Spry’s new, even smoother Natural Spearmint Gum. Get your breath extra clean with a freshness that just won’t quit!
- Natural Spearmint
- Sugar-Free Gum
- No Aspartame
- Xylitol Sweetened
Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Spearmint Oil ( Natural Flavor ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Carbonate and Carnauba Wax ( Glazing Agent ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
