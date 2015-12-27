Hover to Zoom
Spry® Peppermint Xylitol Gum
10 ctUPC: 0070059600062
Spry® Peppermint Chewing Gum is our delicious and healthy booster to your dental health. Sweetened only with xylitol our chewing gum helps reduce the risk of tooth decay and improves oral health by replacing tooth-decaying sugars. Our product is also Kosher. Included is one 10 piece pack of Spry® Peppermint Chewing Gum.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (1.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories2.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.9g0.33%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Natural Flavors, Calcium Carbonate, Gum Arabic, Vegetable Glycerin, Sunflower Lecithin, Carnauba Wax
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
