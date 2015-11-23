Hover to Zoom
Spry® Spearmint Xylitol Gum
10 ctUPC: 0070059600061
Product Details
Spry® Sugarfree Spearment Chewing Gum is made with xylitol, gum base spearment oil, gum arabic, calcium, carbonate, vegetable glycerin, soy, lecithin, and carnauba wax. Each 10 piece sleeve contains 10 servings of one piece chewing gum. Each serving contains 1.7 calories. Our chewing gum is vegan and gluten free.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (1.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories2.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.9g0.33%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Natural Flavors, Calcium Carbonate, Gum Arabic, Vegetable Glycerin, Sunflower Lecithin, Carnauba Wax
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
