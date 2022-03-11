Spry Sugar-Free Natural Peppermint Gum Perspective: front
Spry Sugar-Free Natural Peppermint Gum

20 pk / 10 ctUPC: 0070059610062
Product Details

The refreshing flavor of Spry Peppermint Gum is now cooler than ever! Whether you’ve been hitting the gym, pounding pavement, or playing hard with the kids, Spry gives you the perfect way to cool down. And our new, longer-lasting flavor will take your breath all the way to ice-cold freshness!

  • XYLITOL-sweetened
  • No aspartame

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Peppermint Oil ( Natural Flavor ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Carbonate and Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
