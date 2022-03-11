Spry Sugar-Free Natural Peppermint Gum
Product Details
The refreshing flavor of Spry Peppermint Gum is now cooler than ever! Whether you’ve been hitting the gym, pounding pavement, or playing hard with the kids, Spry gives you the perfect way to cool down. And our new, longer-lasting flavor will take your breath all the way to ice-cold freshness!
- XYLITOL-sweetened
- No aspartame
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Peppermint Oil ( Natural Flavor ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Gum Arabic , Soy Lecithin , Calcium Carbonate and Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More