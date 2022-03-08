Hover to Zoom
Spry Xylitol Dental Defense Cinnamon Chewing Gum
100 ctUPC: 0070059600014
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sweetened with all-natural xylitol, studies have repeatedly shown that the incorporation of xylitol-rich products in sufficient quantities (8-10 grams of xylitol) into your daily routine has substantial oral health benefits.
- All Natural
- Sugar Free
- 100% Xylitol
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Glycerine , Soy Lecithin , Arabic Gum , Flavors Natural , Beeswax
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More