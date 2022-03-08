Spry Xylitol Dental Defense Cinnamon Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Spry Xylitol Dental Defense Cinnamon Chewing Gum

100 ctUPC: 0070059600014
Product Details

Sweetened with all-natural xylitol, studies have repeatedly shown that the incorporation of xylitol-rich products in sufficient quantities (8-10 grams of xylitol) into your daily routine has substantial oral health benefits.

  • All Natural
  • Sugar Free
  • 100% Xylitol

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Base , Glycerine , Soy Lecithin , Arabic Gum , Flavors Natural , Beeswax

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More