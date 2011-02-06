Hover to Zoom
Spry Xylitol Dental Defense Peppermint Chewing Gum
100 ctUPC: 0070059600011
Product Details
Spry Dental Defense System®
Clinical studies have shown that the use of xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay. Ask your dentist or hygienist about its amazing benefits.
- Dentist Approved
- Freshens Breath
- Vegan Safe
- No Artificial Colors
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Aspartame
- All-Natural
- Sweetened Only with 100% Xylitol
- Non-GMO
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (1.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.9g0.33%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Natural Flavors, Calcium Carbonate, Gum Arabic, Vegetable Glycerin, Sunflower Lecithin, Carnauba Wax
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible