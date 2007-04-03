Spry Xylitol Dental Defense Spearmint Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Spry Xylitol Dental Defense Spearmint Chewing Gum

100 ctUPC: 0070059600012
Frequent eating of foods high in sugars and starches can promote tooth decay. Clinical studies have shown that the use of xylitol on a daily basis, spread throughout the day, may reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve overall oral health. After eachmeal, chew Spry gum for at least 5 minutes.

  • Dental Defense System
  • Sugar Free
  • Sweetened Only With 100% Xylitol
  • All Natural

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (1.08 g)
Amount per serving
Calories1.7
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.72g0.24%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Spearmint Oil (Natural Flavor), Vegetable Glycerin (Humectant), Gum Arabic (Texturizer), Non-GMO Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Calcium Carbonate, Carnauba Wax (Glazing Agent)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

