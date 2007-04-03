Spry Xylitol Dental Defense Spearmint Chewing Gum
Product Details
Frequent eating of foods high in sugars and starches can promote tooth decay. Clinical studies have shown that the use of xylitol on a daily basis, spread throughout the day, may reduce the risk of tooth decay and improve overall oral health. After eachmeal, chew Spry gum for at least 5 minutes.
- Dental Defense System
- Sugar Free
- Sweetened Only With 100% Xylitol
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Spearmint Oil (Natural Flavor), Vegetable Glycerin (Humectant), Gum Arabic (Texturizer), Non-GMO Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Calcium Carbonate, Carnauba Wax (Glazing Agent)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
