Spry Cinnamon Mints Are Our Delicious And Healthy Boosters To Your Dental Health. Sweetened Only With Xylitol, Our Peppermints Help Reduce The Risk Of Tooth Decay And Improve Oral Health By Replacing Tooth-Decaying Sugars. Our Product Is Also Kosher. Included Is One 240 Count Container Of Spry Cinnamon Mints.