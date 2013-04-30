Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Spry Xylitol Gems - Cinnamon - 240 Count
1UPC: 0070059600010
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Spry Cinnamon Mints Are Our Delicious And Healthy Boosters To Your Dental Health. Sweetened Only With Xylitol, Our Peppermints Help Reduce The Risk Of Tooth Decay And Improve Oral Health By Replacing Tooth-Decaying Sugars. Our Product Is Also Kosher. Included Is One 240 Count Container Of Spry Cinnamon Mints.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
240.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Calcium Lactate , Magnesium Stearate , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavor ( Cinnamon Oil ) , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More