Now the ancient Square Root Puzzle has been modified to a 21st century mind teaser. Put this sliding block puzzle on any desk or table and it's sure to get picked up again and again. It'll captivate the curious for hours! Plus it encourages creative thinking and problem solving, while developing spatial relations skills. (P.S. The Cheaters Map to Success is available by mail!) Handcrafted oak game set with 9 hardwood oak blocks. For 1 player.

Dimensions:7.5 Inch x 9 Inch