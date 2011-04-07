Ingredients

All Natural Ingredients Black Cherries, Sweetened Only With Fruit Juice Concentrates (Grape, Date and Pineapple), Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin

Allergen Info

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More