Hover to Zoom
St. Dalfour Black Cherry Conserves
10 ozUPC: 0008438095704
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
- An Old French Recipe
- 100% Fruit
- No Cane Sugar
- A Delicious Fruit Spread Made In France By An Old Recipe.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
All Natural Ingredients Black Cherries, Sweetened Only With Fruit Juice Concentrates (Grape, Date and Pineapple), Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More