St Dalfour, Marmalade Kumquat, 10 Ounce
1 Pack/10 OunceUPC: 0008438095864
St. dalfour kumquat marmalade is made with Non-GMO project verified ingredients and does not contain preservatives for a purer taste. We also avoid artificial colors and flavors. Every 10 ounce jar is sweetened only with fruit juice concentrate, so you can savor the true flavors of the fruit.
Non GMO
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g4%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fruit Juice Concentrates ( Grape and Date ) , Kumquats , Lemon Juice , Fruit Pectin .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More