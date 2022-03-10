St. Dalfour Orange Marmalade Perspective: front
St. Dalfour Orange Marmalade Perspective: back
St. Dalfour Orange Marmalade Perspective: top
St. Dalfour Orange Marmalade

10 ozUPC: 0008438095794
Product Details

Here is a major culinary achievement. Gifts of nature elevated by French chefs into all natural 'Rhapsodie de Fruits' that is at the same time both delectable and nutritious. St. Dalfour 'Rhapsodie de Fruits' are made in the heart of the French countryside to an old recipe from the Loire Valley. No sugar is added. Only the natural sweetness of concentrated grape juice is used. This natural sweetness produces a taste which is much fresher and more delicious than the heavy taste of sugar.

  • Delicious Fruit Spread 
  • Orange Marmalade Sweetened only with Grape Juice Concentrate
  • 100% Fruit
  • All Natural Ingredients
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No Preservatives
  • No Cane Sugar

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
All Natural Ingredients Orange With Peels, Sweetened Only With Fruit Juice Concentrates (Grape, Date and Pineapple), Fruit Pectin, Lemon Juice

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible