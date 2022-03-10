St. Dalfour Orange Marmalade
Here is a major culinary achievement. Gifts of nature elevated by French chefs into all natural 'Rhapsodie de Fruits' that is at the same time both delectable and nutritious. St. Dalfour 'Rhapsodie de Fruits' are made in the heart of the French countryside to an old recipe from the Loire Valley. No sugar is added. Only the natural sweetness of concentrated grape juice is used. This natural sweetness produces a taste which is much fresher and more delicious than the heavy taste of sugar.
- Delicious Fruit Spread
- Orange Marmalade Sweetened only with Grape Juice Concentrate
- 100% Fruit
- All Natural Ingredients
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No Preservatives
- No Cane Sugar
All Natural Ingredients Orange With Peels, Sweetened Only With Fruit Juice Concentrates (Grape, Date and Pineapple), Fruit Pectin, Lemon Juice
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
