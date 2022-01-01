Hover to Zoom
St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
375 mLUPC: 0008048000666
Product Details
St-Germain is a French liqueur made with fresh elderflowers, hand-picked once a year in the late spring. As the world’s first, finely crafted all-natural elderflower liqueur, its flavor is as subtle and delicate as it is captivating, evidenced in its sublime notes of peach, pear, and grapefruit, yet none of them exactly. Perhaps contributing to its elusive reputation is that of French savoir faire—an inconspicuous ingredient that is all at once essential to St~Germain’s endless charm.
- All-natural elderflower liqueur
- Tastes of tropical fruits, peach, pear, citrus, and a hint of honeysuckle
- Every bottle contains up to 1,000 of the best elderflower blossoms
- Versatile and mixable, St-Germain adds character to many cocktails and pairs well with every base spirit
- Produced in France