St-Germain is a French liqueur made with fresh elderflowers, hand-picked once a year in the late spring. As the world’s first, finely crafted all-natural elderflower liqueur, its flavor is as subtle and delicate as it is captivating, evidenced in its sublime notes of peach, pear, and grapefruit, yet none of them exactly. Perhaps contributing to its elusive reputation is that of French savoir faire—an inconspicuous ingredient that is all at once essential to St~Germain’s endless charm.

All-natural elderflower liqueur

Tastes of tropical fruits, peach, pear, citrus, and a hint of honeysuckle

Every bottle contains up to 1,000 of the best elderflower blossoms

Versatile and mixable, St-Germain adds character to many cocktails and pairs well with every base spirit

Produced in France