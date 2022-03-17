A delicious face scrub that smells of fuzzy apricots, helps to exfoliate skin and deeply cleans pores for fresher than fresh skin. Our Acne Control Apricot scrub contains salicylic acid to help prevent new blackheads & blemishes from forming. Made with 100% natural exfoliants (like crushed walnut shell) for a gentle, deep cleanse and of course there’s apricot extract too which is known to leave feeling soft and smooth. Apricots are our thing. So we know those deliciously fuzzy fruits well. They come from sun-drenched California and North Africa from juicy fruits from different crops, any time of year. Our walnuts are grown in orchards in California and harvested in the fall where the shells are milled into a fine powder so they have specially rounded edges, which means a softer scrub. Just the way we like it.

Made with natural ingredients: apricot fruit extract, walnut shell powder, and corn kernel

Dermatologist tested

Paraben free

Non-comedogenic

Oil free

For best results, use 3-4 times a week